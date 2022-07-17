Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, June 2022 - Issue No. 93

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

As of the 30th of June, an estimated total number of 22,656 families (111,444 individuals) remain displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 590 families (2,950 individuals) remain displaced out of 852 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 721 families (3,605 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 21,345 families (104,889 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in seven main areas:

Zamboanga City: 720 families (3,600 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur 17,067 families (85,335 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

BARMM Provinces: 1,008 families (5,040 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and crime & violence since September 2017.

Caraga: 36 families (180 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and shooting incidents, and 13 families (65 individuals) due to STY Rai in 2021.

Northern Mindanao: 14 families (70 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019.

Davao del Sur: 1,436 families (5,344 individuals) still displaced due to earthquake in 2019.

Cotabato province: 926 families (4,630 individuals) due to earthquake in 2019 and 125 families (625 individuals) due to landslide in 2021.

In June 2022, an estimated total number of 852 families (4,260 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to armed conflict (2,460 individuals), clan feud (1,500 individuals), natural disaster (285 individuals), and crime & violence (15 individuals).