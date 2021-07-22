Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, June 2021 - Issue No. 82

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

As of the 30th of June, an estimate total number of 27,599 families (135,870 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 1,711 families (8,555 individuals) remain displaced out of 2,550 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 3,111 families (15,466 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 22,777 families (111,849 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in five main areas:

Zamboanga City: 781 families (3,905 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur 17,446 families (87,230 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

Bukidnon: 210 families (893 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and New People’s Army (NPA) since June 2018.

Northern Mindanao: 29 families (145 individuals) still displaced due to STS Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017, 14 families (62 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019. 96 families (480 individuals) due to AFP vs. NPA armed conflict in Iligan City in June 2020.

BARMM Provinces: 985 families (4,890 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and crime & violence since August 2017.

Davao del Sur: 1,436 families (5,344 individuals) and Cotabato province: 1,780 families (8,900 individuals) due to earthquakes.

In June 2021, an estimate total number of 2,550 families (10,782 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to armed conflict (7,980 individuals), clan feud (1,995 individuals) and natural disasters (807 individuals).