Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, June 2019 - Issue No. 59

This June, Mindanao has had a high level of displacement, with the number of IDPs reaching a total number of 50,539 individuals. Out of this figure, 44,955 individuals were displaced due to natural disasters, while 2,500 individuals were displaced due to armed conflict. Other reasons for displacement were clan feuds (978 individuals), and crimes and violence (2,106 individuals).

Out of 50,539 individuals displaced throughout the month, 89% (45,205 individuals) have returned to their homes by the end of June, leaving 11% (5,334 individuals) still displaced by the end of the reporting period.

Based on the report of the Ministry of Social Services (MSS) – Maguindanao, approximately 8,991 families (44,955 individuals) in the municipalities of Sultan sa Barongis and Datu Salibo have been affected by floods due to heavy rains. Those affected by the flood need immediate assistance, including those who chose to remain in their communities even if their homes were already submerged in flood water and those who initially fled but have returned to their habitual residences. Livelihoods have been disrupted, with crops having been damaged by the floods. The municipal local government unit (LGU) of Sultan sa Barongis has extended assistance to the most affected barangays.

These areas are within the SPMS box, an area known as a hotbed of conflict in the province of Maguindanao. A number of families affected by the floods are also affected by ongoing armed conflict in their communities.

Meanwhile, in Sulu, 8 civilians were killed and 13 were injured due to an improvised explosive device detonated in front of a military camp in Indanan municipality. This led to a firefight between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and alleged members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), which triggered the displacement of more than 249 families. Said families were able to return to their habitual residences shortly after tension in the area eased.

UNHCR has been conducting protection monitoring activities across Mindanao, accounting for and responding to IDP needs, in coordination with local protection partners, government units from local to the national level, and other UN agencies. It co-leads the Protection Working Group in the Bangsamoro region, an area which is currently easing into a political transition. It also convenes and facilitates the Protection Forum based in Iligan, which aims to uphold the rights of the vulnerable population affected by the Marawi conflict and ensure that persons affected by the conflict have access to safe and dignified services which mitigate and respond to rights violations.