Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, January 2020 - Issue No. 65

As of the 31st of January, a total number of 67,777 families (310,675 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 1,298 families (6,457 individuals) displaced within the month;

Group B: 36,844 families (157,177 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 29,635 families (147,041 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days.

Those classified under Group C are concentrated in five main areas:

Zamboanga City: 1,362 families (6,810 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur & Lanao del Norte: 25,418 families (127,090 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

Northern Mindanao: 697 families (3,437 individuals) still displaced due to Severe Tropical Storm Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017 and 14 families (62 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019.

Eastern Mindanao: 535 families (2,259 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and New People’s Army (NPA) since February 2018.

Central Mindanao and BARMM Provinces: 1,609 families (7,383 individuals) still displaced due to crime and violence since January 2019.

In January 2020, a total number of 1,298 families (6,457 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to clan feud.