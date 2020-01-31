Philippines

Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, January 2020 - Issue No. 65

As of the 31st of January, a total number of 67,777 families (310,675 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 1,298 families (6,457 individuals) displaced within the month;

Group B: 36,844 families (157,177 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 29,635 families (147,041 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days.

Those classified under Group C are concentrated in five main areas:

  • Zamboanga City: 1,362 families (6,810 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

  • Lanao del Sur & Lanao del Norte: 25,418 families (127,090 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

  • Northern Mindanao: 697 families (3,437 individuals) still displaced due to Severe Tropical Storm Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017 and 14 families (62 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019.

  • Eastern Mindanao: 535 families (2,259 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and New People’s Army (NPA) since February 2018.

  • Central Mindanao and BARMM Provinces: 1,609 families (7,383 individuals) still displaced due to crime and violence since January 2019.

In January 2020, a total number of 1,298 families (6,457 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to clan feud.

