Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, February 2022 - Issue No. 89

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

As of the 28th of February, an estimated total number of 24,871 families (121,002 individuals) remain displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 2,038 families (10,057 individuals) remain displaced out of 2,387 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 1,232 families (5,110 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 21,601 families (105,835 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in seven main areas:

Zamboanga City: 720 families (3,600 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur 17,067 families (85,335 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

BARMM Provinces: 880 families (4,398 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and crime & violence since September 2017.

Caraga: 36 families (180 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and shooting incidents in 2021.

Northern Mindanao: 14 families (78 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019.

Davao del Sur: 1,436 families (5,344 individuals) still displaced due to earthquake in 2019.

Cotabato province: 1,323 families (6,275 individuals) due to earthquake in 2019 and 125 families (625 individuals) due to landslide in 2021.

In February 2022, an estimated total number of 2,387 families (11,802 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to armed conflict (6,656 individuals), crime & violence (4,961 individuals) and natural disaster (185 individuals).