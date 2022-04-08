Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, December 2021 - Issue No. 89

As of the 31st of January, an estimated total number of 44,618 families (190,278 individuals) remain displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 65 families (325 individuals) remain displaced out of 65 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 22,397 families (81,143 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 22,156 families (108,810 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in six main areas:

Zamboanga City: 720 families (3,600 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur 17,067 families (85,335 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

BARMM Provinces: 1,408 families (7,238 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and crime & violence since September 2017.

Caraga: 63 families (315 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and shooting incidents in 2021.

Northern Mindanao: 14 families (78 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019.

Davao del Sur: 1,436 families (5,344 individuals) and Cotabato province: 1,323 families (6,275 individuals) due to earthquake and 125 families (625 individuals) due to landslide.

In January 2022, an estimated total number of 65 families (325 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to crime & violence.