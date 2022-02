Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, December 2021 - Issue No. 88

As of the 31st of December, an estimated total number of 65,918 families (approximately 267,278 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 42,560 families (152,474 individuals) remain displaced out of 203,940 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 1,236 families (6,180 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 22,122 families (108,624 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in five main areas:

Zamboanga City: 720 families (3,600 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013

Lanao del Sur: 17,060 families (85,300 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017

BARMM Provinces: 1,408 families (7,238 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and crime & violence since September 2017

South Cotabato: 125 families (625 individuals) due to Landslide in June 2021; Davao del Sur: 1,436 families (5,344 individuals) and Cotabato province: 1,323 families (6,275 individuals) due to earthquakes in December 2019; Lanao del Norte: 14 families (62 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019

Surigao del Sur: 36 families (180 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict in June 2021.

In December 2021, an estimated total number of 203,940 families (805,677 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to natural disaster (801,096 individuals), armed conflict (3,031 individuals), and clan feud (1,550 individuals).