Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, December 2020 - Issue No. 76

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

As of the 31st of December, a total number of 59,626 families (274,327 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 1,753 families (8,657 individuals) remain displaced out of 957 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 101 families (505 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 57,772 families (265,165 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in five main areas:

Zamboanga City: 1,362 families (6,810 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur & Lanao del Norte: 25,367 families (126,835 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

Northern Mindanao: 29 families (145 individuals) still displaced due to STS Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017, 14 families (62 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019. 96 families (480 individuals) due to AFP vs. NPA armed conflict in Iligan City in June 2020.

Eastern Mindanao: 430 families (1,937 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and New People’s Army (NPA) since June 2018.

BARMM Provinces: 1,294 families (5,144 individuals) still displaced due to Armed conflict and crime & violence since August 2017.

Davao del Sur: 27,400 families (114,852 individuals) and Cotabato province: 1,780 families (8,900 individuals) due to earthquakes.

In December 2020, a total number of 8,945 families (34,873 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to crime & violence (487 individuals), armed conflict (11,298 individuals) and natural disaster (23,088 individuals).