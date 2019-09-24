24 Sep 2019

Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, August 2019 - Issue No. 61

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 19 Sep 2019
Download PDF (6.69 MB)

In August 2019, a total number of 327 families (1,583 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to crime and violence (250 individuals), armed conflict (149 individuals), clan feuds (1,075 individuals) and natural disaster (109 individuals). Out of 1,583 individuals displaced throughout the month, 82% (1,305 individuals) have returned to their homes by the end of August, leaving 18% (278 individuals) still displaced by the end of the reporting period.

As of 31 August, a total number of 37,011 families (183,877 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Regional Government has launched a new emergency and disaster response office — the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi-BARMM). The launch took place during the first organization meeting of the BARMM – Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (BDRRMC), following the release of Executive Order No. 12 signed by BARMM Interim Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim on July 29, 2019.

E.O. No. 12 provides for the establishment of the BDRRMC and a disaster risk reduction management operation center, the READI-BARMM, which shall be managed by the Ministry on Interior and Local Government (MILG). The new office replaces the ARMM Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ARDRRMO) previously known as the Humanitarian Emergency Action Response Team (ARMM-HEART).

Military and police operations against local terror groups across Mindanao are ongoing, with state forces looking to quell the Abu Sayyaf Group by yearend, according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Martial Law remains in place since its initial declaration on May 2017, followed by three extensions on July 2017, December 2017, and December 2018.

