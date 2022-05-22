Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, April 2022 - Issue No. 91

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

As of the 30th of April, an estimated total number of 24,227 families (119,186 individuals) remain displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 2,606 families (12,952 individuals) remain displaced out of 2,979 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 282 families (1,377 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 21,339 families (104,857 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in seven main areas:

Zamboanga City: 720 families (3,600 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur 17,067 families (85,335 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

BARMM Provinces: 998 families (4,988 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and crime & violence since September 2017.

Caraga: 36 families (180 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and shooting incidents in 2021.

Northern Mindanao: 14 families (70 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019.

Davao del Sur: 1,436 families (5,344 individuals) still displaced due to earthquake in 2019.

Cotabato province: 943 families (4,715 individuals) due to earthquake in 2019 and 125 families (625 individuals) due to landslide in 2021.

In April 2022, an estimated total number of 2,979 families (14,795 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to natural disaster (8,368 individuals), armed conflict (4,442 individuals), clan feud (1,670 individuals), and crime & violence (315 individuals).