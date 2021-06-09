Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, April 2021 - Issue No. 80

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

As of the 30th of April, an estimate total number of 57,869 families (266,909 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 882 families (4,410 individuals) remain displaced out of 984 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 7,619 families (38,018 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 49,368 families (224,481 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under

Group C are concentrated in five main areas:

Zamboanga City: 1,362 families (6,810 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur 17,446 families (87,230 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

Eastern Mindanao: 384 families (1,727 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and New People’s Army (NPA) since June 2018.

Northern Mindanao: 29 families (145 individuals) still displaced due to STS Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017, 14 families (62 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019. 96 families (480 individuals) due to AFP vs. NPA armed conflict in Iligan City in June 2020.

BARMM Provinces: 857 families (4,275 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict and crime & violence since August 2017.

Davao del Sur: 27,400 families (114,852 individuals) and Cotabato province: 1,780 families (8,900 individuals) due to earthquakes.

In April 2021, an estimate total number of 984 families (4,886 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to armed conflict.