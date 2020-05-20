Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, April 2020 - Issue No. 68

As of the 30th of April, a total number of 76,125 families (356,220 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 432 families (2,160 individuals) remain displaced out of 1,714 families displaced within the month;

Group B: 47,402 families (212,728 individuals) remain displaced, and have been protractedly displaced for more than 30 days but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 28,291 families (141,332 individuals) remain displaced and have been protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in five main areas:

Zamboanga City: 1,362 families (6,810 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Lanao del Sur & Lanao del Norte: 25,355 families (126,775 individuals) still displaced due to Marawi siege in May 2017.

Northern Mindanao: 29 families (145 individuals) still displaced due to Severe Tropical Storm Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017 and 14 families (62 individuals) still displaced due to Typhoon Falcon in July 2019.

Eastern Mindanao: 474 families (2,355 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and New People’s Army (NPA) since February 2018.

Central Mindanao and BARMM Provinces: 1,057 families (5,185 individuals) still displaced due to crime and violence since January 2019.

In April 2020, a total number of 1,714 families (8,570 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to clan feud and undetermined number of IDPs due to armed conflict.