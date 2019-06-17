Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, April 2019 - Issue No. 57

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

In April 2019, a total number of 1,080 families (4,619 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to armed conflict (1,969 individuals), clan feuds (712 individuals), and crimes and violence (1,938 individuals). Out of 4,619 individuals displaced throughout the month, 96% have returned to their homes at the end of April, leaving 4% (200 individuals) still displaced at the end of the reporting period.

As of the 30th of April, a total number of 27,143 families (132,586 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 60 families (200 individuals) remain displaced out of 1,080 families in the course of April;

Group B: 11,040 families (53,836 individuals) remain protractedly displaced for more than 30 but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 16,043 families (78,550 individuals) remain protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in four main areas:

Lanao Del Sur & Lanao Del Nortre: 14,012 families (68,378 individuals) still displaced due to Marwari siege in May 2017.

Northern Mindanao: 1,243 families (6,261 individuals) still displaced due to Severe Thunder Storm Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017

Zamboanga City: 546 families (2,724 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in 2013.

Eastern Mindanao: 242 families (1,187 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between AFP and NPA in February 2018.

DISPLACEMENT IN APRIL

1,080 Families

4,619 Individuals

CIVILIAN CASUALTIES

Since January to April 2019

9 Persons Dead

13 Persons Injured