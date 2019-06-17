17 Jun 2019

Philippines: Mindanao Displacement Dashboard, April 2019 - Issue No. 57

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 06 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.09 MB)

DISPLACEMENT OVERVIEW

In April 2019, a total number of 1,080 families (4,619 individuals) were displaced in Mindanao due to armed conflict (1,969 individuals), clan feuds (712 individuals), and crimes and violence (1,938 individuals). Out of 4,619 individuals displaced throughout the month, 96% have returned to their homes at the end of April, leaving 4% (200 individuals) still displaced at the end of the reporting period.

As of the 30th of April, a total number of 27,143 families (132,586 individuals) are currently displaced in Mindanao. Those displaced can be classified into three main groups, depending on the length of displacement:

Group A: 60 families (200 individuals) remain displaced out of 1,080 families in the course of April;

Group B: 11,040 families (53,836 individuals) remain protractedly displaced for more than 30 but less than 180 days; and

Group C: 16,043 families (78,550 individuals) remain protractedly displaced for more than 180 days. Those classified under Group C are concentrated in four main areas:

  • Lanao Del Sur & Lanao Del Nortre: 14,012 families (68,378 individuals) still displaced due to Marwari siege in May 2017.

  • Northern Mindanao: 1,243 families (6,261 individuals) still displaced due to Severe Thunder Storm Vinta (Temblin) in December 2017

  • Zamboanga City: 546 families (2,724 individuals) still displaced due to Zamboanga siege in 2013.

  • Eastern Mindanao: 242 families (1,187 individuals) still displaced due to armed conflict between AFP and NPA in February 2018.

DISPLACEMENT IN APRIL

1,080 Families

4,619 Individuals

CIVILIAN CASUALTIES

Since January to April 2019

9 Persons Dead

13 Persons Injured

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.