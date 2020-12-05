Philippines - Mindanao conflict (ECHO Partners, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 December 2020)

On 3 and 4 December, members of non-state armed group launched attacks on different targets in Barangay Dulawan, Datu Piang, Maguindanao.

The Philippine army started artillery bombardment in the evening of 4 December 2020 in Sitio Patawari, Ganta, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao. The Army declared the situation is now under their control while military operations continue against the non-state armed group.

An unspecified number of residents have fled from the conflict.

ECHO and its partners in Mindanao are monitoring the situation.