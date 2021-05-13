Philippines
Philippines - Mindanao conflict (DG ECHO Partners, OCHA, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 May 2021)
An armed conflict between the government army and members of an armed non-state extremist group has been ongoing since 8 May 2021 in the town of Datu Paglas in the province of Maguindanao. The conflict has taken place at the centre of the town affecting major facilities and services. There are reports of some damaged houses.
There are 34,380 internally displaced individuals seeking refuge in 46 displacement sites within the SPMS Box areas.
Some humanitarian NGOs have conducted a rapid needs assessment and identified the following urgent needs: food packs, hygiene kits, water kits, essential household items, and clean, safe water supply.
DG ECHO funded partners in Mindanao are conducting field assessments and initial relief distribution of non-food items.