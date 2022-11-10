Philippines - Mindanao conflict (DG ECHO Partners, BARMM, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2022)

A firefight ensued on 8 November 2022 in Basilan island-province in south Mindanao between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).
The local government estimates around 7,400 affected population whilst other local sources have seen this to reach to about 17,500 affected people. The fighting started in Barangay Ulitan in Municipaltiy of Ungkaya Pukan and has spilled to five other nearby Barangays.
According to local social welfare and development office, about 4,000 people are now in evacuation centres. Fatalities are reported but still unconfirmed.
DG ECHO partners are in the Province and monitoring the situation of the affected families.