Philippines
Philippines - Mindanao conflict (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 March 2021)
- An armed conflict occurred on 15 March, between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and members of New People's Army (NPA) at the borders of Pantaron Mountain Range in Mindanao, Philippines. The incident displaced at least 37 families or around 310 individuals of an indigenous people (Lumad), *Tigwahanon. *The displaced population are from Sitio Old Tibugawan, Barangay Kawayan, Municipality of San Fernando, Bukidnon. The Internally Displaced People (IDPs) flee to another village, Barangay Kawayan, and temporarily sheltered in a school.
- In the province Maguindanao, the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) has launched continuous military operations against members of unspecified non-state armed group since 14 March 2021. The undetermined number of displaced families are temporary sheltered in the villages of Kitanga and Diplawan.
- DG ECHO and its partners are currently assessing the situation of these two conflict incidents including implications of COVID-19 pandemic.