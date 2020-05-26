Philippines: Mindanao Conflict (BARMM, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2020)

Mortar shelling occurred on 24 May 2020 in the town of Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguindanao. The mortar blast has killed 3 people including 2 children aged 7 and 10 and wounded several others including the mother of the slain children.

A total of 1,282 families or more than 7,600 people from barangays Kitango, Dapiawan, and Ilian in Datu Saudi Ampatuan have been displaced. The incident happened on the day of Eid’l Fitr, an important religious feast for the people, and has further complicated the Covid-19 pandemic struggle of this vulnerable population.

The DG ECHO project in Mindanao has conducted assessment of humanitarian needs on 25 May in consultation with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Rapid relief assistance will be provided as soon as needs are validated.

On 25 May, the Chief Minister of BARMM issues a press statement condemning the mortar selling and the killing of innocent civilians. The areas of Maguindanao are the centre of protracted armed conflict in Mindanao.