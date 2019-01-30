Philippines – Mindanao Bomb Explosions (DG ECHO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 January 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Jan 2019 — View Original
- Two incidents of explosions occurred in Mindanao in the last four days. A mosque in Zamboanga City exploded in the early morning of 30 January, killing two and injuring a number of civilians.
- On Sunday 27 January, a Roman Catholic cathedral in Sulu was bombed twice during Sunday mass killing 27 people and injuring more than 80.
- Both incident areas are among the most conflict-affected in Mindanao.
- These consecutive attacks came days after the plebiscite on the ratification of the new Bangsamoro Organic Law that bestows autonomy to Muslim areas in Mindanao.
- The President of the Philippines ordered ground and air strikes against the Islamist militants and the Armed Forces of the Philippines has started military operations.
- DG ECHO is closely monitoring the situation and particularly displacement that may be triggered by these attacks.