30 Jan 2019

Philippines – Mindanao Bomb Explosions (DG ECHO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Jan 2019
  • Two incidents of explosions occurred in Mindanao in the last four days. A mosque in Zamboanga City exploded in the early morning of 30 January, killing two and injuring a number of civilians.
  • On Sunday 27 January, a Roman Catholic cathedral in Sulu was bombed twice during Sunday mass killing 27 people and injuring more than 80.
  • Both incident areas are among the most conflict-affected in Mindanao.
  • These consecutive attacks came days after the plebiscite on the ratification of the new Bangsamoro Organic Law that bestows autonomy to Muslim areas in Mindanao.
  • The President of the Philippines ordered ground and air strikes against the Islamist militants and the Armed Forces of the Philippines has started military operations.
  • DG ECHO is closely monitoring the situation and particularly displacement that may be triggered by these attacks.

