Philippines
Philippines - Mindanao armed conflict (DG ECHO Partners, Local Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2021)
- An armed conflict occurred on 24 August between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and members of non-state armed group, in the towns of Tangcal and Munai in the province of Lanao Del Norte and the town of Madalum in Lanao Del Sur, displacing around 1.700 individuals or 406 families.
- The Philippine Army reports their encounter with some armed members of Dawlah Islamiyah, a local band of Islamic State (IS) forces. The local government unit of Tangcal provides initial relief assistance to the internally displaced families.
- DG ECHO partners are monitoring the needs of the affected families and coordinating with the local government units on assessment and reporting of the situation.