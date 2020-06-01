Philippines - Mindanao armed conflict (DG ECHO Partners, BARMM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 June 2020)

At least 598 families have been displaced on 29-30 May from Sitio Walew Ideng in Barangay Kuya, Municipality of South Upi in Maguindanao Province due to armed conflict. This is the second displacement in a week in the province after the mortar attack in the Municipality of Datu Saudi Ampatuan on 25 May. The internally displaced people include ethnic minorities. DG ECHO partners have immediately visited the displacement sites and conducted rapid needs assessment. The displaced families need food assistance, clean water supply and sanitation facilities especially in the face of Covid-19 contagion in the area. Temporary displacement sites need adequate sleeping kits to help the people with the Covid-19 health protocols. The humanitarian partners are currently coordinating with the local social services department to facilitate relief support to the displaced families in South Upi. DG ECHO-funded rapid response action has provided psychosocial first aid and hygiene kits to those displaced on 25 May. DG ECHO continues to monitor the situation and the needs of the people