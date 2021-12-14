Philippines - Mindanao armed conflict (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, local media, Social Welfare and Development Office) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 December 2021)

Armed conflict including aerial attacks have ensued in Barangay Napnapon, Muncipality of Palimbang, province of Sultan Kudarat in Mindanao between the government forces and the New People’s Army. Around 415 families or 2,075 individuals including children have been immediately displaced due to the conflict. The internally displaced persons are temporarily sheltered in several places in Baranagys Kanipan, Mina, Badiangun and Tibuhol. They urgently need food, water, and basic household items such as sleeping mats. DG ECHO partners coordinated with the local government units of Palimbang and Sultan Kudarat for joint rapid assessment and activated rapid response for the initial distribution of food and non-food items.