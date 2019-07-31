Philippines - Mindanao armed conflict (DG ECHO, ACTED, Oxfam, local NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 July 2019)

A series of air strikes affected communities around the municipalities of Pikit in North Cotobato and Sharriff Saydona Mustapha in Maguindanao. The armed conflict between the military and armed militants at Sitios Butlien Kabsalan and Dasawao has displaced 606 families or 3,030 individuals. IDPs are temporarily sheltered at four evacuation sites while around 20% are staying with relatives and families in nearby towns. At least 3 civilians were hit by the airstrikes including an elderly woman and her 8-year-old grandson. There are also reports of damaged houses.

There is hardly relief assistance and food, water, and basic non-food items are needed. Those displaced are surviving on food brought from their homes but their stock can only last for 1 to 2 days. Some evacuation sites have no access to sanitation facilities.