Philippines: Measles Outbreak - Operation Update Report DREF n° MDRPH032 (30 January 2020)

Description of the disaster

On 7 February 2019, the DOH declared the first outbreaks of measles in five Regions (Region NCR, and Central Luzon Regions III, IV-A, VI, VII). Since then, the number of regions with outbreaks has increased to 17.

Based on the DOH’s Measles and Rubella Surveillance Report – for the reporting period 1 January to 22 November 2019 –, there have been 43,214 measles cases reported, with 570 deaths. For the same period last year, there were 17,630 cases and 162 deaths. In the whole year of 2018, there were 21,812 measles cases reported with 202 deaths. The median age of people dying is one year old and the case fatality rate is at an average of 1.3 per cent.

To address the outbreak, the DOH mounted another round of supplemental immunization program, targeting 3.8 million children aged six to 59 months. DOH issued guidelines for a nationwide measles vaccination, accompanied by Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) and Vitamin A distribution, prioritising unvaccinated children between six to 59 months; school children from kindergarten to grade 6; and adults who voluntarily wish to be vaccinated against measles.

DOH’s latest reporting show the number of cases per week has now returned to below the number of the same period in 2018. This indicates that the epidemic is stabilizing from the its most deadly phase. The main priority now should be supporting the government initiatives to ensure at least 95 per cent coverage of population will provided with measles containing vaccine (MCV) – be it Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) or Measles and Rubella (MR) –, OPV and Vit. A (as proposed by the DOH).

Summary of current response

PRC’s Operations Centre is collecting and collating all the data on measles cases and PRC’s ongoing response and issue regular updates. The PRC Health Service through their chapters and trained volunteers continues to scale up the monitoring of cases and the response to affected communities on the ground. PRC is coordinating with the DOH Epidemiology Bureau. For relevant information sharing and support, PRC also continues to engage and coordinate with the NCR Infectious Diseases Cluster.

From 10 February up to the 12 June PRC has carried out the following response activities: