Philippines: Measles Outbreak EPOA operation update n°2 MDRPH032

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

For phase 1: The plan was to reach 6,000 people and their immediate family members with direct services in the Measles Care Units (MCU’s) and 60,000 children with direct vaccination. However, due to the available resources (the emergency appeal is only 33 per cent funded as of June 2019) and accounting the DOH and other agencies responses, PRC has only reached 3,735 patients through the 6 MCUs and vaccinated 16,956 children in the age group of 6 – 59 months.

For phase 2: The initial plan was to reach 200,000 children across 25 chapters, with direct vaccination. However, due to available resources and taking into consideration the DOH and other agencies responses the target and strategy have changed. Through community – based social mobilization, PRC will reach up to 70,000 children, in the age group of 6 – 59 months, to be vaccinated through the DOH’s Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

Time frame: The activities planned for Phase 2 will continue beyond the time frame of this appeal (up to 30 September).

These activities will be transferred to the 2019-2020 Country Office Operational Plan, through the carry over funds earmarked to the measles-related activities. IFRC and PRC will also continue to advocate for longer term support to an Expanded Program on Immunization programme to reduce the impact of outbreaks in the future.

Details in target revisions per output is annex in the report. The revised EPoA is available online.

Description of the disaster

On 7 February 2019, the DOH declared the first outbreaks of measles in 5 Regions (Region NCR, and Central Luzon Regions III, IV-A, VI, VII). Since then, the number of regions with outbreaks has increased to 17.

Based on the DOH’s Measles and Rubella Surveillance Report – for the reporting period 1 January to 29 June 2019 –, there have been 38,602 measles cases reported, with 522 deaths. For the same period last year, there were 10,148 cases and 86 deaths. In the whole year of 2018, there were 21,812 measles cases reported with 202 deaths.

The median age of people dying is one year old and the case fatality rate is high, at an average of 1.4 per cent with a range of 0.2 per cent to 2.2 per cent. So far, on average, 20 children are dying per week from measles this year.

To address the outbreak, the DOH mounted another round of supplemental immunization program, targeting 3.8 million children aged 6 to 59 months. DOH issued guidelines for a nationwide measles vaccination, accompanied by Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) and Vitamin A distribution, prioritising unvaccinated children between 6 and 59 months; school children from kindergarten to grade 6; and adults who voluntarily wish to be vaccinated against measles.

DOH’s latest reporting show the number of cases per week has now returned to below the number of the same period in 2018. This indicates that the epidemic is stabilizing from the its most deadly phase. The main priority now should be supporting the government initiatives to ensure at least 95 per cent coverage of population will provided with measles containing vaccine (MCV) – be it Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) or Measles and Rubella (MR) –, OPV and Vit. A (as proposed by the DOH).