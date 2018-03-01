Philippines: Mayon Volcano Eruption Snapshot (as of 01 March 2018)

Since 14 January 2018, Mayon Volcano continues to show high level of unrest that has displaced tens of thousands of residents from the 6 - 9 km danger zone.

Alert level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) remains in effect. Danger zone has been extended to 9 km radius up from previous 8 km where local authorities were advised to prevent any human activity due to the danger of rockfalls, landslides and sudden explosions that may generate hazardous volcanic flows.