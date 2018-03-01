01 Mar 2018

Philippines: Mayon Volcano Eruption Snapshot (as of 01 March 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 01 Mar 2018
preview
Download PDF (882.98 KB)

Since 14 January 2018, Mayon Volcano continues to show high level of unrest that has displaced tens of thousands of residents from the 6 - 9 km danger zone.
Alert level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) remains in effect. Danger zone has been extended to 9 km radius up from previous 8 km where local authorities were advised to prevent any human activity due to the danger of rockfalls, landslides and sudden explosions that may generate hazardous volcanic flows.

