Philippines: Mayon Volcano Eruption Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRPH027

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

13 January 2018, 17H00: Mayon Volcano generated a phreatic eruption, generating steam and ash approximately 2,500-meter high.

14 January, 00H30: As more phreatic eruptions occurred, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHILVOLCS) raises Mayon from alert level I (abnormal) to alert level II (increasing unrest).

14 January, 11H40: Mayon’s crater is exhibiting signs of a new lava dome and beginnings of lava flow towards the southern slopes. PHILVOLCS raises the alert to level III (high unrest), signifying an increased tendency towards hazardous eruption, that magma is at the crater and that hazardous eruption is possible within weeks or even days. With the level III alert raised, PHILVOLCS recommends a 6-km permanent danger zone and a 7-km extended danger zone be enforced – prohibiting all unauthorized human activities within the extended radius – due to danger of rockfalls, landslides and sudden explosions or dome collapse that may generate hazardous volcanic flows.

15 January: Two lava collapse events occur, producing rockfall and small-volume pyroclastic density currents.

Ash clouds were produced with ashfalls reported in 39 barangays in the municipalities of Camalig and Guinobatan, southwest of the volcano.

16 January: Lava flow and more rockfall events were observed. It is reported that more than 3,000 tons of sulfur dioxide was emitted by Mayon on this day – six times the normal daily emission. The provincial board declared Albay under state of calamity – allowing local governments to use their calamity funds for relief operation.

Mayon Volcano is in Albay province in the Bicol region, around 300 km southeast of the Philippine capital, Manila. According to records, Mayon has erupted 51 times in the last 400 years, with more than 1,350 people having lost their lives. The last fatal eruption happened in 1993 while the last major activity of Mayon was in August – September 2014 when it was also put on alert level III, which displaced more than 55,000 people within an 8-km extended danger zone. No casualties were reported, primarily attributed to the pre-emptive evacuation done by the government.

Civil aviation authorities have been instructed to advice pilots against flying near the volcano’s summit due to ash. Schools have been suspended in the affected areas. Furthermore, the Philippines’ weather bureau expects occasional heavy rain in the Bicol region in the couple of days, potentially triggering mud flows or lahar.

As a result of the heightened alert level, precautionary evacuations have been conducted in villages (barangays) with thousands of families displaced and staying in evacuation centres. The final number of displaced families are still unknown as evacuations are still underway.

Classes are still suspended for Kinder to Senior High School levels in all public and private schools situated in different barangays where the evacuation was ordered and for schools that are being utilized as evacuation centres. As schools are being used as evacuation centres, the Department of Education stated that the pre-emptive evacuations have disrupted classes for more than 10,000 students.