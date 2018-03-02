Philippines: Mayon Volcano Eruption - DREF Operation Update n° MDRPH027

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

13 January 2018, 17H00: Mayon heightens activities, generating steam and ash.

14 January, 00H30: As more phreatic eruptions occur, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHILVOLCS) raises Mayon from alert level I (abnormal) to alert level II (increasing unrest). 14 January, 11H40: Mayon’s crater exhibits signs of a new lava dome and beginnings of lava flowed towards the southern slopes. PHILVOLCS raises the alert to level III (high unrest), signifying an increased tendency towards hazardous eruption, that magma is at the crater and that hazardous eruption is possible within weeks or even days. With the level III alert raised, PHILVOLCS recommends a 6-km permanent danger zone and a 7-km extended danger zone be enforced – prohibiting all unauthorized human activities within the extended radius – due to danger of rockfalls, landslides and sudden explosions or dome collapse that may generate hazardous volcanic flows.

16 January: Lava flows and more rockfall events are observed. It is reported that more than 3,000 tons of sulfur dioxide is emitted by Mayon on this day – six times the normal daily emission. The provincial board declares Albay under state of calamity – allowing local governments to use their calamity funds for relief operation.

22 January: PHILVOLCS raises the alert level to IV (hazardous eruption imminent) due to a 5-km high and dense ash was generated by a phreatomagmatic eruption, which brought ash west and southwest of the volcano. An 8-km extended danger zone is implemented – families within the radius were ordered to evacuate and seize activities.

As a result of the heightened alert level, precautionary evacuations have been conducted in barangays with thousands of families displaced and staying in evacuation centres.

During its current activities, multiple and sporadic summit explosions, 500 – 600 metre lava fountaining at the crater and ash plumes that reached 5 kilometres above the crater have been reported. Heavy ashfall was experienced in the areas of Ligao City and the municipalities of Guinobatan, Daraga, Oas and Polangui. Lava also flowed on the gullies of barangay Mi-Isi in Daraga and Bonga in Legazpi City. Pyroclastic density currents were also recorded in Mi-Isi, Lidong/Basud and Buyuan channels. In Buyuan channel, the currents reached 5 kilometres from the crater.

Flights in and out of Legazpi City and in Naga City (Camarines Sur province) were cancelled due to the ash. On 26 January 2018, commercial flights resumed operation.

As most of the evacuation centres are schools, the Department of Education stated that the preemptive evacuations have disrupted classes for almost 50,000 students.

According to NDRRMC (30 January 2018 bulletin), more than 10,000 farmers have been affected by Mayon, with almost PHP 190 million (CHF 3.8 million) worth of crops damaged mostly by hot volcanic ash. Almost 85 per cent of the crops damaged were rice.

The DSWD reported that PHP 114.74 million (CHF 2.29 million) worth of assistance has been provided to affected families – most of which coming from humanitarian agencies and the DSWD, with NGOs and LGUs also providing support.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), meanwhile, has activated Republic Act 7581 (Price Act), providing protection to consumers by stabilizing the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities and by prescribing measures undue price increases during emergency situations