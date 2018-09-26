Philippines: Mayon Volcano Eruption - DREF Final Report

Situational Analysis

Description of the disaster

Mayon Volcano is in Albay province in the Bicol region, around 300 km southeast of the Philippine capital, Manila. On 13 January 2018, Mayon heightened activities, generating steam and ash. As the day progressed, more phreatic eruptions occur, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHILVOLCS) raised Mayon from alert level I (abnormal) until alert level IV (hazardous eruption imminent).

On 16 January, the provincial board declared Albay under state of calamity, allowing local governments to use their calamity funds for relief operation. An 8-kilometre extended danger zone was implemented when the alert raised to level IV. Families within the radius were ordered to evacuate and seize activities.

NDRRMC reported on the total number of volcanic earthquakes and rockfall events. The DSWD-Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) reported that a total of 23,786 families or 91,055 persons in 61 barangays in Albay were affected by the phreatomagmatic eruption of Mayon Volcano. On 29 March, the alert level status of the volcano was downgraded to Level II, allowing families to return to their homes.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

PRC complemented the efforts and assistance provided by the Government to the affected population.

Key activities include the implementation of education, health and first-aid, livelihoods through the injection of multi-purpose cash programming approach, shelter support through non-food item (NFI) distribution, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and welfare and psychosocial support (PSS). PRC’s planned target against actual reached is in Table 1. Based on the overall target, PRC was able to reach 97 per cent of its target. The programme was able to support 22 per cent of the total affected population.