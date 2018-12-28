28 Dec 2018

Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam - Tropical cyclone Thirtyfive-18 (DG ECHO, Aristotle project, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Dec 2018 View Original

  • The tropical cyclone is moving west across the central Philippines on 28 December before emerging into the South China Sea this weekend.

  • Some areas are likely to receive as much as 250-500 mm of rainfall, particularly across the central Philippines and eastern Luzon. Thereafter, the cyclone is only expected to undergo gradual strengthening, with the main impact being a further spell of heavy rain to parts of Vietnam.

  • Prolonged heavy rain will likely cause flash and alluvial flooding, while strong winds and high waves may cause some disruption to transport, infrastructure and utilities.

