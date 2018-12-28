Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam - Tropical cyclone Thirtyfive-18 (DG ECHO, Aristotle project, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 December 2018)
The tropical cyclone is moving west across the central Philippines on 28 December before emerging into the South China Sea this weekend.
Some areas are likely to receive as much as 250-500 mm of rainfall, particularly across the central Philippines and eastern Luzon. Thereafter, the cyclone is only expected to undergo gradual strengthening, with the main impact being a further spell of heavy rain to parts of Vietnam.
Prolonged heavy rain will likely cause flash and alluvial flooding, while strong winds and high waves may cause some disruption to transport, infrastructure and utilities.