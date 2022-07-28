Philippines, M7.0 Earthquake in Abra (Cordillera Administrative Region) (27 Jul 2022)

Abra, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 27 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-EQ-2022-000798-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:43:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Abra, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan

DESCRIPTION

On 27 Jul 2022 at 8:43 AM, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tayum (Abra) (17.64°N, 120.63°E - 003 km N 45° W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 017 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities

ANALYSIS: preliminary analysis indicates that this is a very strong earthquake, and it is very shallow (shallower quakes tend to be more damaging than deeper quakes) (DMRS).

IMPACTS: based on the preliminary data, earthquakes of this depth and magnitude are expected to result in moderate to severe shaking within 245 km from the epicenter. Aftershocks and damages are expected as per the Office of Civil Defense (OCD). No tsunami is expected according to the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates