Philippines, M6.4 Earthquake in Abra (25 Oct 2022)

Abra, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 25 Oct 2022

AHADID : AHA-EQ-2022-001217-PHL | GLIDE Number : EQ-2022-000346-PHL

Impact Update Date : Tue, 25 Oct 2022 09:59:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Abra, Benguet, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur

DESCRIPTION

[Time in description is in Philippines time / UTC + 8]

On 25 October 2022, 10:59 PM, a Magnitude (Mw) 6.4 earthquake shook the provinces of Luzon. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 17.77°N, 120.72°E - 005 km N 21° E of Lagayan, Abra with a depth of 16 kilometers

HIGHEST REPORTED INTENSITY

Intensity VII - Danglas, Tubo and Licuan-Baay, Abra; City of Batac, Dingras, and Pinili, Ilocos Norte; Sinait, Ilocos Sur

REGIONS WITH REPORTED INTENSITIES

CAR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, NCR

As of 27 October 2022, 7:00 AM