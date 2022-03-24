Philippines, M5.3 Earthquake in Burauen (Leyte) (21 Mar 2022)

Leyte, Philippines

Event Date : Mon, 21 Mar 2022

AHADID : AHA-EQ-2022-000384-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 21 Mar 2022 12:39:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Burauen

DESCRIPTION

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred in Burauen, Leyte (10.93°N, 124.81°E - 010 km S 58° W of Burauen) on 21 March 2022 at 12:39 AM with a depth of focus of 004 KM, and tectonic in origin. Aftershocks are to be expected from this earthquake.

A. Reported Intensities:

Intensity V - Burauen, Ormoc City, Kananga, La Paz, Julita, and Pastrana, Leyte

Intensity IV - Dulag, Santa Fe, Barugo, Abuyog, Palo, Tolosa, Capoocan and Baybay City, Leyte; Tacloban City

Intensity III - Cebu City and Talisay City, Cebu; Lawaan, Eastern Samar; Leyte, Leyte; Biliran, Biliran

Intensity II - Borongan City and Taft, Eastern Samar; Naval, Biliran

B. Instrumental Intensities:

Instensity V - Ormoc City

Intensity IV - Abuyog and Palo, Leyte

Intensity III - Alangalang and Carigara, Leyte; Sogod, Southern Leyte

Intensity II - Calubian, Leyte; San Francisco, Cebu

Intensity I - Lapu-lapu and Argao City, Cebu

AFFECTED FAMILIES:

- 41 families or 205 individuals coming from 3 barangays in Burauen, Leyte were affected by the earthquake

- 1 family was displaced

DAMAGED HOUSES:

- 1 house was totally damaged, while 40 houses were partially damaged in Burauen, Leyte