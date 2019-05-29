Philippines: Low-pressure area 01W Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Final Report n° MDRPH031

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

At 20:00 on 20 January 2019, Tropical Depression Amang made its first landfall in Siargao Island. A second landfall happened in Eastern Samar at 19:30 on 21 January.

Prior to Amang’s landfall, necessary preparedness was conducted by communities and government offices based on learning from the previous similar forecasts. With an anticipation of significant impact, government authorities carried out pre-emptive evacuation for families living near the coast, riverbanks, landslide prone areas and other vulnerable places. Prior to landfall, there were pre-emptive evacuations for 5,256 families or 21,006 people from the provinces of Labay, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Souther Leyte, Biliran, Compostela Valley, Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur. Part of the preparedness activity was the suspension of classes in 350 cities/municipalities in Regions V, VII, VIII, X and Caraga.

However, after landfall, the actual impact was reported as not being significant and remained within the national capacity of the Local Government Units to respond. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported a total of 3,760 families or 16,574 people were affected in 58 barangays, 17 cities/municipalities and 5 provinces in Caraga region. There were power interruptions reported in in Camarines Sur and Compostella Valley.