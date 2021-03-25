Philippines
Philippines - Landslides (PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 March 2021)
- In recent days, two landslide events occurred in the Philippines, leading to three fatalities and one injured person.
- One landslide event, triggered by heavy rain, occurred on 23 March in Banaue Municipality (Ifugao Province, northern Luzon), killing two people. One person died and another one was injured in another landslide event that occurred in Davao City (Mindanao Island, southern Philippines).
- Locally moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over Ifugao Province on 25-26 March.