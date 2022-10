Ilocos Norte, Philippines

Event Date : Mon, 10 Oct 2022

AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-001129-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 13 Oct 2022 09:26:43

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pagudpud

DESCRIPTION

Incident area: Sitio Banguero, Brgy. Pancian, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte

Impact:

1000 families affected

2391 families affected

Isolated with no electricity and signal for 2 weeks

Local agencies has already made response and is still conducting assessment and validation