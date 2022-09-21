Philippines, Landslide in Negros Occidental (Region VI) (16 Sep 2022)

Negros Occidental, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 16 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-001014-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 16 Sep 2022 05:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Himamaylan City

DESCRIPTION

On 16 September 2022 at around 5 AM, a landslide incident occurred at Sitio Tugas, Brgy. Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental due to heavy rains brought by the Southwest Monsoon. This resulted to a roadblock which limits the mobility of the affected residents and private and public vehicles.

A total of 76 families or 304 persons are affected in Brgy. Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental