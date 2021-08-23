Philippines, Landslide in Itogon, Benguet (17 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Itogon

DESCRIPTION

On 17 August 2021 at around 10:45 AM, a landslide incident occurred at Antamok River, Loacan, Itogon, Benguet affecting 123 families in the area. On the other hand, no damaged houses were reported.

There are 123 families or 800 persons affected by the landslide incident in Brgy. Loacana, Itogon, Benguet

A total of ₱129,993.00 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which ₱126,993.00 was provided by DSWD and ₱3,000.00 from LGU