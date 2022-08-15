Philippines, Landslide in Davao del Norte (Region XI) (12 Aug 2022)

Davao del Norte, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 12 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-000851-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Fri, 12 Aug 2022 12:06:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Talaingod

DESCRIPTION

On 11 August 2022 at 11:00 pm, a landslide incident occurred at Purok 11 Upper Mesolong, Brgy. Sto. Niño, Talaingod, Davao del Norte due to moderate to heavy rainfall brought by localized thunderstorms.

AFFECTED POPULATION

20 families or 100 individuals were affected by the incident

CASUALTIES

1 injured and 1 died during the landslide incident

DAMAGED HOUSES