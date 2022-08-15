Philippines, Landslide in Davao del Norte (Region XI) (12 Aug 2022)

Davao del Norte, Philippines
Event Date : Fri, 12 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-000851-PHL | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Fri, 12 Aug 2022 12:06:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Talaingod
DESCRIPTION
On 11 August 2022 at 11:00 pm, a landslide incident occurred at Purok 11 Upper Mesolong, Brgy. Sto. Niño, Talaingod, Davao del Norte due to moderate to heavy rainfall brought by localized thunderstorms.
AFFECTED POPULATION
- 20 families or 100 individuals were affected by the incident
CASUALTIES
- 1 injured and 1 died during the landslide incident
DAMAGED HOUSES
- 6 totally damaged houses were reported