Philippines, Landslide in Davao del Norte (Region XI) (12 Aug 2022)

Davao del Norte, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 12 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-000851-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Fri, 12 Aug 2022 12:06:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Talaingod

DESCRIPTION

On 11 August 2022 at 11:00 pm, a landslide incident occurred at Purok 11 Upper Mesolong, Brgy. Sto. Niño, Talaingod, Davao del Norte due to moderate to heavy rainfall brought by localized thunderstorms.

AFFECTED POPULATION

  • 20 families or 100 individuals were affected by the incident

CASUALTIES

  • 1 injured and 1 died during the landslide incident

DAMAGED HOUSES

  • 6 totally damaged houses were reported

