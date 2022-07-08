Philippines, Landslide in Banaue, Ifugao (07 Jul 2022)

Ifugao, Philippines

Event Date : Thu, 07 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-000724-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 07 Jul 2022 10:12:20

AFFECTED AREA/S

Banaue

DESCRIPTION

On 7 July 2022, at around 4:45 PM, a flash flood occurred caused by heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. It resulted to the loss of properties, housing, agricultural crops, and support facilities as well as infrastructure in the Municipality of Banaue. As of 10:54 PM, Bontoc-Banaue road was cleared and reported passable by the Banaue MPS.

a. Affected Population in 6 Barangays

- Families: 500

- Persons: 1,500

b. Casualties

-Injured persons: 3

* The nature of injury was minor and all were treated. Awaiting for the official report.

c. Roads (National): 3

d. Power Interruption: 1 (Ifugao Electric Cooperative)

* Awaiting for official report

e. Damaged Houses (Totally): 1