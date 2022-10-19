Philippines - Landslide and flash floods (PAGASA, Philippine News Agency (PNA), media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 October 2022)

-
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been affecting Northern Mindanao Region over the past few days, triggering a deadly landslide and causing flash floods that resulted in widespread damage.
According to the Philippines News Agency (PNA), five people died in Bukidnon Town (Malitbog Province) following a landslide event. In addition, 11,712 people have been affected by flash floods in the Tagoloan Municipality area.
For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Region.