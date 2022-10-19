Philippines

Philippines - Landslide and flash floods (PAGASA, Philippine News Agency (PNA), media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 October 2022)

  • Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been affecting Northern Mindanao Region over the past few days, triggering a deadly landslide and causing flash floods that resulted in widespread damage.

  • According to the Philippines News Agency (PNA), five people died in Bukidnon Town (Malitbog Province) following a landslide event. In addition, 11,712 people have been affected by flash floods in the Tagoloan Municipality area.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Region.

