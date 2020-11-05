Philippines: Joint Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Borrell and Commissioner Lenarčič on Typhoon Goni

“Typhoon Goni has caused massive devastation across the island of Luzon in the Philippines. We stand by all those affected, and in particular express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.

As a demonstration of our solidarity with the Filipino people and the country's authorities, the European Union is mobilising immediate humanitarian assistance. This will enable our humanitarian partners on the ground to provide critical support to the people of the affected regions, helping to meet their immediate needs and to restore their homes and livelihoods.

At this difficult time, which is complicated further by the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union can be counted on as a friend and partner.”