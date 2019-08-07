Philippines, Japan - Tropical Cyclone LEKIMA (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, JMA, DSWD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 August 2019)

On 7 August at 0.00 UTC Tropical Cyclone LEKIMA's centre was approximately 650 km north-east Santa Ana Municipality (Cagayan Province, north-eastern Luzon Island), with maximum winds of 130 km/h (category 1). It is forecast to continue north-west approaching Yaeyama Islands (Okinawa Prefecture, south-western Japan) on the evening of 8 August, with maximum sustained winds of 176-194 km/h. Several areas in the Philippines are experiencing severe weather and up to 1,600 people have been displaced in Davao City (Davao region, southern Philippines), 2,893 affected and 250 houses damaged by heavy rain, strong winds and high waves. A red warning for high waves is in effect for Yaeyama Islands. Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast for central and northern Philippines, including Luzon Island over 7-8 August.