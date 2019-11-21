21 Nov 2019

Philippines, Japan - Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI and FUNG-WONG update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Nov 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI's (RAMON in the Philippines) centre was approximately 200 km west-southwest of Manila on 21 November at 0.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 46 km/h (tropical depression) but it will weaken and dissipate as it moves across the South China Sea. 12,060 people have been affected, 9,320 have been evacuated, 8,099 of which are sheltered in 156 centres. 19 houses have been damaged and 8 roads and 7 bridges closed.

Antoher Tropical Cyclone FUNG-WONG (SARAH in the Philippines) is moving over the western Philippine Sea and its centre was approximately 300 km east of Batan Island on 21 November at 0.00 UTC (Batanes Islands, northern Philippines) with maximum sustained winds of 111 km/h. FUNG-WONG will approach the islands of Ishigaki and Iriomote (Yaeyama Islands, southern Japan) on 22 November with maximum sustained winds up to 83 km/h.

On 21-22 November, moderate to heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for northern Luzon and the Yaeyama Islands (Japan) and light to moderate rain in the central and eastern Philippines.

