Philippines, Japan, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone FUNG-WONG and KALMAEGI update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, JMA, CWB media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 November 2019)

Tropical Cyclone FUNG-WONG (named SARAH in the Philippines), is weakening as it moves over the eastern Philippine Sea toward Miyako-jima Island. On 22 November at 00:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 170 km south-east of coast of Yaeyama Island with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (tropical storm).

FUNG-WONG will pass over Miyako-jima Island on 22 November afternoon (UTC) and it is forecast to enter in the East China Sea, weakening and dissipating on 23 November.

Following the passage of Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI that affected northern and central Luzon (Philippines), 13,342 people have been displaced (of which 10,741 sheltered in 221 evacuation centres) and 21,103 affected. In addition, at least 11 roads and 11 bridges have been closed.