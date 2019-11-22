22 Nov 2019

Philippines, Japan, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone FUNG-WONG and KALMAEGI update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, JMA, CWB media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Nov 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone FUNG-WONG (named SARAH in the Philippines), is weakening as it moves over the eastern Philippine Sea toward Miyako-jima Island. On 22 November at 00:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 170 km south-east of coast of Yaeyama Island with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (tropical storm).

  • FUNG-WONG will pass over Miyako-jima Island on 22 November afternoon (UTC) and it is forecast to enter in the East China Sea, weakening and dissipating on 23 November.

  • Following the passage of Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI that affected northern and central Luzon (Philippines), 13,342 people have been displaced (of which 10,741 sheltered in 221 evacuation centres) and 21,103 affected. In addition, at least 11 roads and 11 bridges have been closed.

  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over northern and eastern Taiwan, while heavy rain and strong winds are forecast across Yaeyama and Miyako Islands where a red warning for high waves is in effect. In the Philippines, heavy rain is also forecast over northern Luzon, the Babuyan Islands, and the Batanes Islands.

