Philippines: ICRC response to COVID-19 (21 July 2020)

In June 2020, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continued to support national authorities, health-care facilities, places of detention and the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the ICRC resumed activities focusing on protection and assistance activities in the conflict-affected areas of the country that had been slowed down during the first few months of the outbreak.

While closely following humanitarian concerns in detention facilities and the ICRC-supported COVID-19 isolation centers attached to them, we continued to provide technical and policy support to authorities at the national and subnational level. In Mindanao, the ICRC conducted field visits to conflict-affected areas to monitor respect for international humanitarian law (IHL) by the parties to the armed conflicts and to assess humanitarian needs of affected populations, including children, families of the missing, those with conflict-related physical disabilities, and IDPs.

In Mindanao and in the National Capital Region (NCR) the ICRC provided material support, training and expert advice to support the work of the key health facilities, Red Cross and medico-legal departments. The ICRC also engaged with weapon bearers, national and regional authorities, religious and academic experts, media and civil society, to discuss its humanitarian activities and to increase the understanding and respect for IHL in the Philippines.

This is the third overview of the ongoing ICRC activities in the country, containing hyperactive links to additional online content. Previous reports can be consulted here: May 2020, June 2020.