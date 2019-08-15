15 Aug 2019

Philippines: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 15 August 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 15 Aug 2019
DENGUE

Philippines Department of Health declared a National Dengue Epidemic on 06 August 2019. The declaration was aimed to identify areas for more intensive response and for local government units to use their Quick Response Fund to address the epidemic.

167,600 CASES

720 DEATHS

SOUTHWEST MONSOON

Typhoon Lekima (Hanna) entered the Philippines Area of Responsibility from 03 August to 09 August. It did not made landfall but enhanced the Southwest Monsoon that brought moderate to heavy rainfall to the country causing flooding and landslides.

163,000 AFFECTED POPULATION

1,900 PEOPLE IN EVACUATION CENTERS

MINDANAO CONFLICT

Ongoing operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines against non-state armed groups in the provinces of Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Lanao del Norte in July 2019 has resulted in displacement of people.

11,160 DISPLACED POPULATION

DISPLACED POPULATION BY PROVINCE

Maguindanao: 8,445

North Cotabato: 2,070

Lanao del Norte: 649

EARTHQUAKE

Three consecutive earthquakes occurred near Itbayat Island municipality in Batanes province with 5.4, 5.9 and 5.8 magnitude in the early morning of 27 July 2019.

3,000 DISPLACED POPULATION

200 DAMAGED HOUSES

210 PEOPLE IN EVACUATION CENTERS

47 INJURED

9 DEATHS

