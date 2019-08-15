Philippines: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 15 August 2019)
DENGUE
Philippines Department of Health declared a National Dengue Epidemic on 06 August 2019. The declaration was aimed to identify areas for more intensive response and for local government units to use their Quick Response Fund to address the epidemic.
167,600 CASES
720 DEATHS
SOUTHWEST MONSOON
Typhoon Lekima (Hanna) entered the Philippines Area of Responsibility from 03 August to 09 August. It did not made landfall but enhanced the Southwest Monsoon that brought moderate to heavy rainfall to the country causing flooding and landslides.
163,000 AFFECTED POPULATION
1,900 PEOPLE IN EVACUATION CENTERS
MINDANAO CONFLICT
Ongoing operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines against non-state armed groups in the provinces of Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Lanao del Norte in July 2019 has resulted in displacement of people.
11,160 DISPLACED POPULATION
DISPLACED POPULATION BY PROVINCE
Maguindanao: 8,445
North Cotabato: 2,070
Lanao del Norte: 649
EARTHQUAKE
Three consecutive earthquakes occurred near Itbayat Island municipality in Batanes province with 5.4, 5.9 and 5.8 magnitude in the early morning of 27 July 2019.
3,000 DISPLACED POPULATION
200 DAMAGED HOUSES
210 PEOPLE IN EVACUATION CENTERS
47 INJURED
9 DEATHS