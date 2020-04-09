Philippines Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) - Operational Guidance on Providing Assistance in the Context of COVID-19 Response Operations April 2020

The Government has taken a number of measures to mitigate and respond to the spread of the disease since the COVID-19 cases were recorded in January 2020. Following the confirmation of community transmission and subsequent spike in the number of cases, Government imposed a 30-day ‘community quarantine’ over the National Capital Region (NCR). Enhanced community quarantine (ECQ/lockdown) and stringent social distancing measures were imposed over the entire Luzon, including suspension of classes and school activities, prohibition of mass gatherings, home quarantine with movement limited to accessing necessities, restriction on land, domestic air and sea travel, and imposition of a curfew. Subsequently, similar measures were imposed throughout the country, including in Mindanao where more than 300,000 people remain displaced from the Marawi conflict and series of earthquakes in Cotabato and Davao del Sur earthquakes. The military and police were mobilized to enforce travel restrictions and border closures and maintain law and order; military land, air and sea assets were likewise made available to transport essential government personnel, supplies and equipment.