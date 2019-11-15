Philippines Humanitarian Country Team - 2019 Marawi Humanitarian Response, Early Recovery and Resources Overview for the Displacement Caused by Conflict in Marawi City (revised September 2019)

Key Figures

66,000 displaced people

230,000 returned people

125,000 affected children

$36.1M required (US$)

INTRODUCTION

In May 2017, fighting between security forces and armed insurgents in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur displaced at least 360,000 people.

The Government of the Philippines led the provision of relief assistance with support coming from local, national and international humanitarian partners. Two years on, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) and its partners guided by the Government’s Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) continue to provide a coordinated response to the priority humanitarian, protection, and early recovery needs of vulnerable people severely affected by the conflict. While most people have now returned home, upwards of 66,000 people remain in temporary settlements and with host families around Marawi City up until to 2022, according to Government estimates.

Maintaining the necessary momentum of humanitarian assistance to people who remain severely affected by the conflict, and their host communities is the primary purpose of the strategy outlined in this updated document, as well as looking to complement the Government-led recovery, rehabilitation and peacebuilding programme. For the remaining part of 2019 and into 2020, the Humanitarian Country Team will continue to prioritize assistance to those who remain displaced in temporary shelters and with host communities and to support sustainable recovery under the overall guidance and leadership of Government at the national, provincial and city levels.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), has the highest number of people displaced by armed conflict, crime and violence in the Philippines. The majority of displaced people are from the Marawi conflict. Two years after the Marawi siege, more than 66,000 displaced people are living in evacuation centers, host locations and transitory sites waiting to return home and to rebuild their lives. However, their homes, businesses and livelihoods in the most affected area of the city were destroyed by the conflict and remnant munitions and other unexploded ordnance remain a threat. The Government plans to implement a phased return of families to these areas subject to the issuance of permits to return by the city authorities. The Government estimates that it may take up to 3 to 5 years to reconstruct this part of the city, comprising of 24 Barangays. Displaced women, children, elderly and other vulnerable people will continue to require sustained humanitarian assistance including protection in their current locations until they can return home or achieve a secure and sustainable future. Prior to the end of 2019, the Government plans to relocate remaining occupants of recognized evacuation centres to transitory sites but the sites are confronted with limited resources and capacity to support the number of people expected. While rebuilding road and bridge infrastructure, rehabilitate institutions and economic infrastructure gains momentum, the provision of food, shelter, health, water and sanitation, education and protection services to meet the immediate needs of the displaced remains limited.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development estimates that 230,250 people have by now returned to the 72 Barangays in Marawi City that were partially damaged by the conflict. The community looks to the restoration of their businesses and livelihoods to meet their basic needs, including education and health requirements for their children. Rehabilitation of schools, water systems, health infrastructure and income-generating activities remain a challenge.

The most vulnerable segment of the community —children under five, women, girls and boys— require to be targeted with programmes and projects to assist them in recovery. Employment of youth in the productive sector, including agriculture, fisheries, and incomegenerating business, as well as peacebuilding and counter-terrorism is essential.

As of the end of June, 46,179 families had been profiled under the TFBM’s Kathanor programme. Of these, 17,791 families are reported to be from from the Most Affected Areas (MAA) and 28,388 families are outside of MAA. The profiling exercise, supported by the World Bank and the World Food Programme, was extended in August to include the residence and business renters in the MAA. The profiling was scheduled for completion by the end of September.