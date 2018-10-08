Philippines: Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 9 | October 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

• Typhoon Mangkhut affects over 3 million people across northern and central Luzon, impacting the country's agricultural centre

• Farmers and fisherfolk among the most severely impacted by Typhoon Mangkhut and whose livelihoods are the most vulnerable to natural hazards.

• Over 100,000 school-aged children affected by the Marawi conflict are either not enrolled in school or at risk of dropping out and need. The Department of Education-ARMM has launched a programme to assist the education needs of affected families.

• The Philippines strengthened its commitment to national disaster preparedness at the regional INSARAG forum.

Typhoon Mangkhut impacts millions in Philippines' agricultural centre

The strongest typhoon in the Philippines since Typhoon Haiyan, Super Typhoon Mangkhut entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on 12 September, making landfall in Baggao in Cagayan province on 15 September. The typhoon’s diameter of nearly 900 km was destructive and triggered massive flooding and landslides as it moved westward across northern and central Luzon. Moving rapidly north-west, the typhoon exited PAR the same evening leaving northern and central Luzon with downed power lines, damage to homes, buildings, roads, and destroyed agricultural crops and fisheries.

Millions affected already vulnerable before disaster

Prior to the typhoon, an impact analysis conducted by OCHA estimated that 3.4 million people were living in areas potentially affected by the storm. As of 6 October, more than 3 million people had been identified as affected, with over 14,000 people displaced. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has confirmed over 70 deaths and more than 130 injured. Most of the casualties were due to landslides, especially in the Benguet region where at least 40 miners were buried in a small-scale mining community.

There were a number of pre-existing factors that likely left people especially vulnerable to the impact of the typhoon, including about 15 per cent of the population living below the poverty line, approximately eight per cent of the population relying on dug wells or natural sources for water and on pit latrines for sanitation, higher-than-average rates of malnutrition among children less than 5 years old, and vaccination rates of 60 per cent or lower, based on data shared by the Department of Health.

Homes and schools severely impacted

As of 5 October, over 210,000 homes had been reported as damaged, of which seven per cent (more than 14,000) are completely destroyed. School buildings were also flooded, destroying books, tables, chairs, school supplies and learning materials. A large number of government and public facilities, such as barangay halls, multipurpose centres, daycare buildings and barangay health stations also sustained damage. While all schools that were used as evacuation centres have since been stood down, there will be delays getting back to school over 1.9 million affected learners in Regions I, II, III and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). Many school buildings damaged during Typhoon Haima in 2016 have still not been repaired and are now totally damaged. Combined with the loss of livelihood of learner’s families, children from affected regions are at risk of dropping out of schools.